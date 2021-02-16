Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,169 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RARE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.