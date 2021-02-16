Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $391,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after acquiring an additional 734,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 1,237,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 500,457 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,921,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $976,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $42,191.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,312 shares of company stock worth $14,407,184. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.