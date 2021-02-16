Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $480,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $252.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.51. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

