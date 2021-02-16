Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $434,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

