Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 4,634 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

