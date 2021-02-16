Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,045 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $286.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.04. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $287.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

