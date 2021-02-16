Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Xylem has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.