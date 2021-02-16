(XNNH) (OTCMKTS:XNNH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(XNNH) (OTCMKTS:XNNH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. (XNNH) shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,118,500 shares.

About (XNNH) (OTCMKTS:XNNH)

Xenonics Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of portable illumination products and low light viewing systems. The firm markets illumination products under the NightHunter brand name and night vision under the SuperVision brand. The NightHunter series of products is produced in a variety of configurations to suit specific customer needs.

