XMax Achieves Market Cap of $8.37 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. XMax has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMax has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.00901892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049564 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.39 or 0.05160631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024452 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,219,282,412 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

