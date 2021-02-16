Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in January

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the January 14th total of 951,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

XEBEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

