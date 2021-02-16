Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,936,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.02. Worksport has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers.

