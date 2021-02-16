Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 7,104 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.