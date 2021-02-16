Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.17. 591,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.83 and a 200 day moving average of $301.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

