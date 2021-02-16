Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.09. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

