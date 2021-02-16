Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 0.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,524. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,665. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

