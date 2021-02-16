Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 119,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $41,969,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 31,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $658,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $326.46. 29,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.40. The company has a market cap of $309.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.