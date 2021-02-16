Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.49

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.49 and traded as low as $39.67. Winpak shares last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 30,951 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.49.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

