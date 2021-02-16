Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 66.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 160.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WGO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

