Wing Hits Market Capitalization of $28.45 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Wing has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and $9.37 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can currently be bought for about $29.70 or 0.00060143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00058207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00264132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00087047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00077075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00090222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.06 or 0.00427398 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180413 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,457,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,858 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

