William Blair Comments on Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EEFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.45.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $149.01 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,539 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 67,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

