WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.00

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

