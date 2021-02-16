Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.5 days.
WHITF stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Whitehaven Coal has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
