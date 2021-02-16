Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.5 days.

WHITF stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Whitehaven Coal has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

