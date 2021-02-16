Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of WHR opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.76. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $214.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

