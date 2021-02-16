Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

