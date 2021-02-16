Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $3.97 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $15.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $21.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

