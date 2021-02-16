Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

HIX stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $92,938.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

