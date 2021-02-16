Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 198.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

