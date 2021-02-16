Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

