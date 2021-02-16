Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX: ZURN):

2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 380 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 451.90 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 410 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 375 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 435 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 451.90 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 375 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 451.90 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 435 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 380 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

