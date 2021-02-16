Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Seagen (SGEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) in the last few weeks:
- 2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $200.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $177.00 to $168.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Seagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 2/12/2021 – Seagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/9/2021 – Seagen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 2/1/2021 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $188.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/19/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Seagen stock opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.
