Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $40.00.

2/9/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $34.50 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research to $81.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $61.00.

2/1/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Snap had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

1/25/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

1/12/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $2,424,229.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at $75,580,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,897 shares of company stock worth $12,777,357.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

