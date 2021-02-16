Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $588,781,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,345,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,277.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,238.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,202.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

