Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,339 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.34% of Watts Water Technologies worth $95,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Insiders sold 87,206 shares of company stock worth $10,352,322 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

