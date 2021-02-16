Waste Management (WM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WM stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

