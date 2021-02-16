Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $128.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

Waste Management stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

