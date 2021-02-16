Walmart (WMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.