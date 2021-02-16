Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Decreased by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.00. 62,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $413.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

