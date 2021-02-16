Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,405 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $72,774,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,556,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

