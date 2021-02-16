VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $166.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 17.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,736 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 37.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

