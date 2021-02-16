Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMEM) Shares Up 0.2%

Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMEM) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.