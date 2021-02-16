Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtu Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 144,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.