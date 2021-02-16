Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) vs. Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Critical Survey

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Whiting USA Trust II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 9.06 $46.28 million $0.13 131.08 Whiting USA Trust II $46.97 million 0.05 $8.30 million N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and Whiting USA Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 4 12 0 2.75 Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential downside of 22.03%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Whiting USA Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -60.82% 0.67% 0.50% Whiting USA Trust II 9.62% 92.24% 85.71%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Whiting USA Trust II on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2019, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 368.3 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 44 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

