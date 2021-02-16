Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 58,891 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $31.99.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

