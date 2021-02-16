Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,277 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $371,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.