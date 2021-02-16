Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,270 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $14,370,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

