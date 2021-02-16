Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) Trading Up 2.5%

Vicon Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCON) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 38 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.93.

About Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON)

Vicon Industries, Inc designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicon Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicon Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.