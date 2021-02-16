ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Holdings Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,223 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after buying an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after buying an additional 257,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Shares of VIAC opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

