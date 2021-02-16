Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after buying an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $305,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

