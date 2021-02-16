Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

