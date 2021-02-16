Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 463.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.